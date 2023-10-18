The YMCA Together charity has built the country's first memorial wall dedicated to the pets of people who are from the homeless community.

The commemorative wall can be seen at Dutch Farm in South Liverpool.

The peaceful nature of the farm in Garston allows a space for owners to grieve for their pets.

The new memorial is made from sustainable materials with a plaque dedicated to the animal and any personal information and mementoes that the owner has requested.

Hayley Jones, Director of Homeless Services, believes it is important to create a space where their owners can go and 'reflect on their time together'. She said: "The people we get to know through YMCA Together have encountered significant challenges in their lives. They have been through so much trauma and experienced such difficulties when it comes to building relationships.

“After all the rejection they’ve faced in life, they often have pets that become their constant companion and that goes everywhere with them. It is very important for us to acknowledge how much the animals mean to the homeless community and to honour them.”

Tia was taken care of by YMCA Together after her owner's death.

Hayley added: “One of the first animals we have added to the memorial wall was Tia, the beloved companion of one of our service users. Before the owner died, he asked if one of the team at YMCA Together would care for Tia after his death. Tia subsequently became the YMCA dog, and she was so loved by all the staff. The memorial wall provides a meaningful place where people can go to remember both her and her owner.”

The unveiling follows the opening of a Homeless Memorial Garden which was also built at Dutch Farm in 2021, it was created to remember people who have died while being homeless.