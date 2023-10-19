Play Brightcove video

Staff at a cat adoption centre were left 'astounded' after discovering a moggy with two noses, caused by a congenital abnormality.

Cats Protection's Warrington Adoption Centre staff and volunteers initially thought the four-year-old rescue had a 'rather large nose'.

Following a check up, the centre's vet revealed the black and white cat actually has two noses.

Nanny McPhee, named after the fictional character with a famously large nose, the moggy's double snout does not pose any risk to her health.

The centre's vet discovered she had two noses caused by a congenital abnormality. Credit: Cats Protection's Warrington Adoption Centre

Senior Field Veterinary Officer Fiona Brockbank said: “This is a real rarity and, thankfully, it isn’t causing her any problems at all.

"A cat with two noses is a first for us in the Field Vet team.

“Like all of our cats Nanny McPhee will be neutered before rehoming so any concernsabout inherited problems are resolved as she won’t have kittens.”

Nanny McPhee was taken to the adoption centre along with two other cats. Credit: Cats Protection's Warrington Adoption Centre

Nanny McPhee was handed in to the Warrington Adoption Centre along with two other cats after their owner’s ill health and financial circumstances meant they could no longer care for them.

Centre Manager Lindsay Kerr said: “We have all fallen in love with our one-of-a-kind NannyMcPhee. We can’t stop looking at her two noses!

“She has proven to be a gentle lady who adores a fuss and a cuddle and we are hopeful her new-found fame will mean she will have no shortage of potential adopters."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...