Video report by ITV Granada Reporter Rachel Pritchard

The family of a woman who died from a genetic heart condition after collapsing in Turkey, say she would be alive today if it wasn't for a hospital delay in delivering test results.

Melissa Kinsella, from Moreton on the Wirral wasn't aware she had Long QT Syndrome.

Her cousin had suffered numerous cardiac arrests and it is her family's belief that if Melissa had been contacted for testing, her death could have been avoided.

Melissa Kinsella with her partner and children Credit: Family photo

Melissa Kinsella was on holiday in Turkey in May 2023 with her partner and children, when she collapsed at the airport.

The mum-of-three suffered a seizure and cardiac arrest, and spent ten days on life-support in a Turkish hospital.

The family fundraised to fly her back to the UK, but she died shortly after.

Melissa Kinsella collapsed at the airport in Turkey and later died from an undiagnosed genetic heart condition called long QT syndrome Credit: Family photo

But Melissa's cousin Nicole later contacted the family to say she'd suffered a similar seizure and cardiac arrest, and Melissa should have been informed that she may have the same genetic condition.

Nicole said: "My heart effectively stopped 8 times. I had 8 cardiac arrests and I required defibrillation and CPR."

Nicole had been diagnosed with the genetic heart condition Long QT syndrome, and had an ICD fitted in her chest - which is like a pace-maker and defibrillator.

What is Long QT syndrome?

Long QT syndrome is a condition that causes the heart to beat abnormally and can cause seizures and cardiac arrest. It's a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young, otherwise healthy, people.

Some people with long QT syndrome do not have any symptoms.

Those who do have symptoms usually have:

Blackouts or fainting , because the heart has stopped pumping blood properly and the brain is temporarily starved of oxygen – the heart's rhythm returns to normal within a few minutes and the person regains consciousness

seizures , which sometimes happen instead of a blackout when the brain is starved of oxygen

heart palpitations, when the heart is beating in a fast or unpredictable way

Long QT syndrome is usually caused by a faulty gene inherited from a parent. The abnormal gene affects the heart's electrical activity.

Nicole was asked to provide a family tree as the condition is genetic. Melissa was included on it but was not notified until it was too late.

NHS guidelines state results should have been back within three months - it took more than 7 months.

Melissa's family are now campaigning for better awareness of long QT syndrome and are calling for all children to be tested.

Melissa Kinsella's family believe if she'd been told she may have a genetic heart condition, she could still be alive today Credit: Family photo

Melissa's mother Michelle Heathcoate, said "If she'd just been told in those three months, she could've been put on medication, and that might have just saved her life. I believe it would've saved her life.

"Her sister has now also got long QT syndrome and she got put on medication within hours of finding out she had it, but Melissa never got that chance.

"Why do we have deadlines if we're not going to hit them? If Melissa could've known by April she would've been alive, I know she would."

Dr Raphael Perry, Medical Director at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital said: “We are saddened by the death of Melissa and would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.

“Whilst we cannot comment in detail because of our duty to uphold patient confidentiality, it is important to note that confirming the result of a genetic test is a complex analytical process.

"In some situations, it can take significantly longer than 3 months to validate a genetic variant, due to the requirement for additional complex tests, analysis, further checks and scientific verification through North West Genomics Laboratory Hub.”

“It is also important to note that following her urgent transfer to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, Nicola was cared for immediately and treated with utmost urgency.”

