A video report by Granada Reports Reporter Tim Scott

Famous faces from across the world of football have gathered to pay their respects at the funeral of Manchester City great Francis Lee at the city's cathedral.

The former striker and club chairman died in October aged 79 following a long battle with cancer.

Former teammates from City, Bolton, Derby, and England, including ex-players like Joe Royal and Mike Summberbee, attended the service.

Those in attendance had nothing but good words to say about the man who epitomised Manchester City's late.

Francis Lee playing for Manchester City. Credit: PA Images

Tony Books, ex-Manchester City player said: "It's a difficult day for me. I knew Francis when he was at Bolton and I was at at Manchester City.

"He had great qualities and always nice to be around with. He is one of the top players at City over the years."

Alex Williams, former Manchester City player said: "He was a no-nonsense player. There are so many stories about altercations he had on the field, but that was great.

"It was nice to see that passion in a footballer and he was somebody who took the game very seriously."

Francis Lee. Credit: PA Images

Lee won one First Division title, one FA Cup, one League Cup, a European Cup Winners’ Cup and two Charity Shields during a successful eight-year spell as a player – making him one of Manchester City’s all-time greats.

He then returned to Manchester City as Chairman in 1994, spending a total of four years at the club.

Lee began his playing career at Bolton, joined Derby from City in 1974. He won 27 England caps, scoring 10 goals, after making his full international debut in 1968 and appeared at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

He spent eight seasons at first club Bolton, scoring 106 goals in 210 games after breaking into the side at the age of 16, before City splashed out a then club-record £60,000 to sign him in 1967.

Lee was also a successful businessman - becoming a millionaire by the time he was 30 - a rarity for players of his generation.

But it is his goals, his feisty character on the football pitch and his dedication to Manchester City for which he'll be remembered.

