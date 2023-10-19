Two men have been charged following an investigation into the importation of drugs from Liverpool to Jersey.

Merseyside Police worked with Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) to arrest Ibrahim Roslan, 34, and Aaron Nursaw, 32.

Roslan, of New Chester Road, Wirral, was arrested on Monday 9 October in Liverpool and escorted back to Jersey.

He was charged with the importation of £80,000 worth of cocaine in April and June 2022 and appeared before the Magistrates' Court on Thursday 12 October, where he pled guilty.

Roslan is due to be sentenced on 6 March 2024.

Nursaw, of Belmont Road, Anfield was arrested by officers on Wednesday 18 October in the Anfield area and taken back to Jersey where he was charged with the importation of drugs.

He is due to appear in court on Thursday 19 October.

Roslan was arrested in July 2022 in Jersey for these offences and later released pending further enquiries, he relocated to the UK and JCIS officers could not contact him.

In a search of Roslan's Liverpool address, police seized a large quantity of MDMA (ecstasy).

Detective Sergeant Carl Lynch said: "Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear and it is these criminals who run County Lines.

"Criminals involved in organised crime have no thought for anyone other than themselves, and their criminal intent and greed.

"Project Medusa is our dedicated response to tackling county lines and our officers are committed to cutting these County Lines dead and taking those who operate them off our streets and working with partners to help vulnerable people who are being exploited by these gangs."