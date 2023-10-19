An expanded racing schedule has been announced for the 2024 Manx Grand Prix, alongside the comeback of the popular Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix.

The three-lap race returns to the Isle of Man on 24 August 2024 after four years on the side-line.

The race returns after organisers decided a dedicated race for the popular Junior machines will encourage more competitors and team owners to attend the event.

After a drop in entries to the 2022 Classic Senior Race, representatives are hoping an expanded schedule will ensure the historic competition continues for many years.

Thousands of motorbike fans travel to the Isle of Man to experience the racing. Credit: Dave Kneen

Previously run under the Classic TT banner, the class is home to smaller 350cc bikes which spectators have viewed as being memorable races.

Past winners include racers such as Michael Dunlop, Lee Johnston, Michael Rutter, Jamie Coward, and Dominic Herbertson.

Five days of qualifying will begin on 18 August 2024 ahead of a six-race blockbuster commencing across the Summer Bank Holiday weekend.

The Manx Motorcycle club have also confirmed that going forward there will be more recognition for performances by amateur competitors in the Lightweight, Classic Junior, Classic Senior, and Classic Superbike Races.

Entries accepted for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races will be classified as ‘TT’, whilst those outside of the criteria will be categorised as ‘Clubman’.

The full 2024 event will run from Sunday 18 August through to Monday 26 August.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.