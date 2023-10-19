Greater Manchester Police want to identify two men after a 'significant' amount of gold jewellery was stolen, along with a safe, in Bury.

The theft happened on 31 August at some point during the day, from a home on Alfred Street.

PC Rick Flynn, from GMP Bury's Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: "Someone broke into the address during the daytime while the homeowner was out at work and a safe containing gold bangles was taken.

"There have been similar offences in the Bury area since then with similar descriptions.

"I believe someone will know the offenders or will have seen them around the area, and would urge members of the public to contact police."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police via 12871@gmp.police.uk or by calling 0161 85 68049 quoting log 33-01/09/23.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency.