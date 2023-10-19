Play Brightcove video

Report from ITV Granada Sport Correspondent David Chisnall

With just 13 professional fights Campbell Hatton is an up and coming boxer gaining experience with every bout.

This Saturday the 22-year-old nicknamed 'Hurricane' faces his fifth fight in just seven months when he takes on fellow Briton Jamie Sampson, on the undercard of Catterall vs Linares at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Campbell says: "It's exactly what I need at this stage of my career.

"We're just starting out and building on that experience and I'm reaping the rewards of it.

"Just got to keep working hard and hopefully have a belt around my waist by the end of the year."

Campbell Hatton (right) in action against Tom Ansell in the Super-Lightweight contest at the O2 Arena Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

While Hatton is still learning his ring craft, ahead of his next fight the Manchester boxer has turned from pupil to teacher as he passed on tips to young amateurs.

The session at the Premier Boxing Club in Bolton was put on with Be The Change Youth Project which aims to give youngsters a positive path in life.

Hatton says: "Not everyone are going to be champion boxers who come in the gyms but the skills that you learn from being in a boxing gym will help you in your life anyway.

"The hard work, discipline, dedication and just having that structure it'll help inside and outside the ring."

Campbell Hatton training young boxer in Bolton

Muhammad Fabio is an aspiring amateur and trains in the gym everyday. He says it's helped to changed his life.

Muhammad says: "You go from messing around at school going out and partying to more purpose and meaning in life.

" You're in the gym six, seven days a week training hard and you're surrounded by good people on that same path."

Daniel Sukula, the Chief Executive of Be The Change Youth Project says: "A lot of these young people without boxing most likely they'd be on the streets selling drugs or something.

"Bringing them into places like this just changes the narrative for them and helps them to have something positive in life."