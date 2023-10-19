Police are appealing for information after an electric mobility scooter was stolen, leaving an elderly woman 'stranded'.

An 85-year-old woman was 'stuck inside the house' in Salford after her scooter was stolen from Lawndale Drive in Worsley at around 1pm on 12 October 2023.

Two youths were spotted riding the scooter towards the bus station where it was left 'damaged beyond repair', according to Greater Manchester Police.

The victim said: "This incident has left me stuck inside the house as I rely heavily on the scooter to get about - without it I am stranded as I can't walk very far due to health issues and my age."The incident has made me feel sad; I am not one for sitting in and I don’t watch much television, so there’s nothing much for me to do at home."I imagine that whoever did this did it because they have nothing better to do.

"It saddens me to think anyone would do this, I just do not understand it, I have lost my independence."Greater Manchester Police have released a CCTV image and ask anyone with information to come forward.

PC Anthony Devall said: "She cannot walk very far due to medical and age-related reasons and relies on her mobility scooter to make short trips to local shops or to catch a bus."The incident has left he feeling isolated as the scooter is her lifeline and is damaged beyond repair."

