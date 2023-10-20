A woman has been arrested after a three-year-old girl was hit by a van in the Wirral.

It happened on Welton Road, Bromborough, at around 4.10pm on Thursday 19 October, when a silver van collided with the child who had gotten out of a Nissan Qashqai car.

The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and she remains critical but stable.The driver of the transit van stopped at the scene and he is assisting police with the investigation.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested for drug driving and child protection related offences.Officers from the Roads Policing team are carrying out examinations at the scene and anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any dashcam footage which could help with inquiries, is asked to contact police.