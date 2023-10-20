A court has heard that a 'mechanical fault' caused the death of a father and son while they were working on a construction site.

Clayton Bottomley, 17, and his dad David, 53, were working on the Unity Building on Chapel Street in Liverpool when the climbing platform they were standing on suddenly collapsed around 3:30pm on 19 May 2021.

When it collapsed, they both fell over 100ft. David died at the scene, but Clayton was taken to hospital and died four days later.

On Friday 20 October, a pre-inquest review took place where the solicitor for Clayton and David's family, Gareth Naylor, called on the coroner to request evidence regarding the maintenance of the machinery from site contractors Laing O’Rourke, mast climbing work platform suppliers Adastra Access, and gearbox specialists Nord Gear Ltd "to establish by what means David and Clayton came to their deaths".

Tributes were paid to the father and son at the construction site. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Gareth Naylor said: "The family have so many unanswered questions as to why they fell to their deaths. They have waited two and a half years with patience and dignity."

The court heard a "mechanical fault" led to the sudden collapse of the construction lift, which Clayton and David were working in.

The court heard that it was hoped the inquest would go ahead "early next year", with Clayton and David's family requesting a date between February 5 and March 1 2024.

However, Mr Sandesh Singh, representing Nord Gear, said company representatives may have to travel to Germany to discuss "200 pages of expert evidence with a language barrier."

Coroner Johanna Thompson said she would consider the comments from legal counsels and make a decision "as soon as possible."