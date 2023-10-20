Merseyrail are asking passengers to only travel if necessary as the impact of Storm Babet begins to be felt across the region.

Services between Rock Ferry and Chester/Ellesmere Port have been suspended and a limited Rail Replacement Bus service is currently in operation.

Parts of Manchester, Cheshire, Lancashire and Cumbria are currently under an amber warning for heavy rain with the Met Office advising that in some areas flooding is possible.

The region as a whole is currently under a yellow weather warning for rain, with strong winds also expected on the Lancashire coast.

Parts of the region are under an amber weather warning until Saturday morning Credit: Met Office

