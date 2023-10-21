Play Brightcove video

Water levels remained high on the River Mersey on Saturday morning

Flood warnings have been lifted across Greater Manchester, after heavily rainfall throughout Friday brought by Storm Barbet.

Warnings had been in place for areas of Didsbury and Heaton Mersey, areas which have both flooded in the past.

However, on Saturday, Manchester City Council confirmed that despite water levels remaining high, the Environment Agency had removed the official flood warnings.

However, seven flood warnings remain in place across Cheshire, mostly around the River Weaver between Northwich and Runcorn.

Elsewhere across the country, The Energy Networks Association said around 100,000 customers had been affected by power cuts due to Storm Babet but as of Saturday morning 96% had been reconnected, leaving 4,000 still without power.

Around 55,000 people were left without power on Friday as a result of the storm.

Some 45,000 people were reconnected to the grid as of the evening, the Energy Networks Association said.

The storm seriously disrupted transport across the region on Friday, with some rail lines still blocked due to flooding on Saturday.