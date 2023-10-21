Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott looks back at the life and career of Sir Bobby Charlton, who has died at the age of 86

Sir Bobby Charlton has died aged 86, it has been announced.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, Manchester United said: "Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

"His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

"The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him."

The footballer is most famous for being one of Britain's greatest goal scorers.

Sir Bobby joined Manchester United on the 1 June 1953, at the age of 16.

In his 17 years at the club, he played 758 games and scored 249 goals.

These were both records that were only broken by Ryan Giggs in 2008 and Wayne Rooney in 2017, respectively.

Sir Bobby was also a member of the England team that won the World Cup in 1966 which was when he also became the winner of the Ballon d'Or.

He still remains the third highest goal scorer for England.

Sir Bobby won the World Cup alongside brother Jack

Sir Bobby was presented with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award on 14 December 2008.

And the next year, in March 2009, he was given the freedom of the city of Manchester.

On 15 February 2016, Manchester United announced the South Stand of Old Trafford would be renamed in honour of Sir Bobby Charlton.

In his commitment to football and sport, Sir Bobby played a key role in a number of English World Cup and Olympic Games bids, including the successful London 2012 campaign.

As well as this, taking part in charity to raise awareness for several important issues.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.

"His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

"We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time."

Among the first to pay tribute, Gary Neville said Sir Bobby Charlton was the club's greatest ambassador.

The last remaining member of the 1966 World Cup winning team, Sir Geoff Hurst, has paid his own tribute.

The Premier League said: "It is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history. "Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Sir Bobby’s family and friends, and to all at Manchester United."

The Manchester United Supporters Trust said: "Every Manchester United fan will be heartbroken to learn of the death of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest legends ever to wear the red shirt.

"Perhaps more than any other players, Sir Bobby represented a lineage from the history and heritage of our club until the present day.

"With his passing we lose the last player to survive the Munich air crash, the darkest day in our history.

"The loss of Sir Bobby won't just be felt by Manchester United fans, but by England fans and indeed football fans the world over. Our club and our game has lost one of its all time greats.

"Our love and thoughts are with Sir Bobby's friends and family. There truly was only one Bobby Charlton."

England play tribute to the 1966 hero:

