Liverpool footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold escaped a minor car crash unhurt after a plyon was blown down during Storm Babet in Cheshire.

The defender's Range Rover collided with a car after the pylon fell into a country lane near Knutsford, Cheshire, on Friday morning.

Cheshire Police said no-one was hurt in the incident; which came as Storm Babet swept across the country - causing widespread flooding and high winds, killing three people.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, hit the breaks before colliding with a white BMW X5 and was seen getting out and speaking to the other driver, The Sun reported.

On Friday a Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "At 10.34am this morning, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Range Rover and a BMW.

"An electricity pole had fallen into the road, causing the accident.

"Nobody was injured and everything was cleared by 1.05pm.

"We called the energy company and had the electricity turned off."