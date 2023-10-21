Tributes paid to 'hero to millions' Sir Bobby Charlton, who's died at 86

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott looks back at the life and career of Sir Bobby Charlton, who has died at the age of 86

Tributes have been paid to Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who's died at the age of 86.

In a statement, the club described him as "one of the greatest and most beloved players" in its history.

It continued: "Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game."

Many clubs, players and others in the public eye have taken to social media to share their tributes to Sir Bobby.

