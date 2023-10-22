People of all ages have flocked to Old Trafford to pay their respects to Sir Bobby Charlton, who has died at the age of 86.

His death was announced by the club on Saturday afternoon. He'd died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, a book of condolence was opened at Old Trafford, and fans from all over the country came to pay their respects to the footballing legend.

On Sunday fans of all ages arrived at Old Trafford to lay flowers in memory of Sir Bobby

One fan, who'd travelled up to Manchester from the West Midlands with his young son, said he felt that he had to be there, to pay his respects, telling ITV News: "He's an absolute icon. He's the reason why this club exists, and what it means to everybody, and what it stands for."

Sir Bobby Charlton representing Manchester United as an ambassador

Another couple had made the journey from Plymouth, to pay they're own respects. They said: "Football has changed over the years, and the gentleman in him, you don't see that so much these days. I just think that is lost now, it's just so sad."

A book of condolence was opened at 10am on Sunday in the International Suite and supporters laid flowers and scarves and left messages for one of their most famous sons.

One read: "Thank you Sir Bobby, a hero to the worldwide football family," while a message from fan group The 1958 said: "History, dignity and integrity is what you gave to our great club. Our promise to you is to make sure it stays."

His club, Manchester United echoed those sentiments, saying in a statement: "Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

Bobby faces off against brother Jack Charlton as United play Leeds.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game."

Fans arrived early on Sunday to sign the book of condolence Credit: ITV Granada

Sir Bobby's death was announced just hours before United faced Sheffield United at Bramhall Lane.

A wreath was put in the centre circle as a minute's applause was held before kick-off, with Charlton's image adorning the screens around the ground.

Fittingly, the game was won by a wonder strike from outside of the box by full-back Diogo Dalot, a strike even Sir Bobby would have been proud of.

After the game, United manager Erik ten Hag described Charlton as "a legend" and "a giant" as he paid his own tribute when addressing the media.

"The news arrived and we were very sad. Our thoughts are with his family, especially with his wife Lady Norma, his children, his grandchildren. His achievements are so immense and huge, global, not only in England."

Manchester United face FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, where it's expected the club will pay further tributes to one of their favourite sons.