A 12-year-old boy has suffered life-changing injuries after being attacked by a dog in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police say they were called at 11.23am on Sunday 22 October to Villa Road, after reports of a dog attack.

Emergency services attended and the boy, 12, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 31-year-old woman was also injured, though her injuries are not thought to be life-changing or threatening.

GMP say the dog was safely detained.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...