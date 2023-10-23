Warning this article contains content some readers may find upsetting

A rapist who held a gun to his victim's head and threatened to "smoke" him if reported him has been jailed for more than 20 years.

Ashley Cleary, 39, abducted the man and repeatedly raped him in the street, while hurling homophobic abuse at him, before forcing him into his home where he raped him again.Before the man could get away, Cleary put a gun to his head and told him: "If you tell anyone, I'll smoke you."

Police arrested Clearly after his DNA was found on his victim's underwear, Bolton Crown Court heard.Cleary, a dad from Clifton, Salford, has been jailed for 21 years after being found guilty of seven counts of rape; one count of kidnap; one count of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; and one count of threatening with an offensive weapon.In December 2022, Cleary arrived at his victim's work in Salford and was behaving in an "intimidating and threatening manner", prosecutor Daniel Calder said.

During the interaction, Cleary opened up his coat to "expose what appeared to be a handgun", Mr Calder said.

After he left, the victim remained at work with colleagues, but when he went outside Clearly was still there.He took hold of the man’s arm and told him: “You’re going to drive my car home", but instead Clearly led the man down an alleyway and repeatedly raped him and shouted homophobic abuse at him.At one point, Cleary told the terrified man: “Come on, we’re going to yours.” They made their way to the victim’s home, where Cleary placed the handgun on a side table.Cleary then proceeded to rape the man in his own bed, as he continued to subject him to homophobic abuse.

He then forced his victim to ‘reassure’ him "that he wasn’t gay", Mr Calder said.After committing another rape, Cleary got up and retrieved his gun, before putting the barrel to the man’s head.

Before he left the property, Cleary told his victim: “If you tell anyone, I’ll smoke you."

The rapist kidnapped and raped his victim before threatening him at gunpoint. Credit: MEN Media

The victim left his home in his bare feet, wearing only a dressing gown, and visited a friend to tell them what had happened.

The police were alerted and Cleary was arrested at his home on Christmas Eve, where he was found hiding in a loft.Tests revealed the presence of Cleary’s DNA on his victim’s underwear.

Cleary, of no fixed address, denied all wrongdoing, and at trial claimed he and the man had engaged in consensual sex.But a jury found him guilty of a catalogue of crimes.In a statement read on his behalf, the victim said: "I felt like it was never going to end.

"He used and abused me for his own benefit, for reasons of his own that I will never understand."The court heard how Cleary has 34 previous criminal offences, including being brought before the courts following an incident where he turned up at a pub armed with an axe.Rachel Shenton, mitigating, said Cleary still maintains his innocence.

She said her client had been due to work on the day of the incident as a labourer but that his shift was cancelled due to bad weather and he instead went on a ‘drinking binge’.Ms Shenton said Cleary has suffered from a number of "long standing" issues, including anxiety and depression and "intellectual difficulties".

She said Cleary, who has a female partner who stands by him, would find prison "particularly difficult".Judge Nick Clarke KC handed Cleary an extended sentence after declaring him a "dangerous" criminal.

He will serve at least two-thirds of a 21-year prison sentence, before the Parole Board decide whether it is safe for him to be release.Clearly will then be monitored for a further four years on licence.