Manchester City have condemned offensive chants following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton which reportedly took place at the Etihad Stadium during half-time of Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton.

Tributes have been paid across the game to the former Manchester United and England great, whose death aged 86 was announced on Saturday afternoon.

A key member of England's victorious 1966 World Cup team, Charlton also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

City have apologised to Charlton's family and United for the chanting from a "small number of individuals" and vowed to take the sternest of action against anyone found to have been involved.

Sir Bobby Charlton considered a national hero as tributes flood in from around the world Credit: PA

A statement from the Premier League champions read: "Manchester City FC are extremely disappointed to have learned of reports of offensive chanting from a small number of individuals about Sir Bobby Charlton in some of the concourses of Etihad Stadium during half-time of yesterday's Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.

"The club condemns these chants in the strongest terms and apologises unreservedly to the family and friends of Sir Bobby, and to all those at Manchester United.

"On this day of all days, when the stadium stood to pay tribute to our own legend in Francis Lee, Manchester City supporters should understand and appreciate as keenly as anyone the need for respect in our game.

"Our security team are studying CCTV footage of the concourse areas. We are thankful to those who have already come forward to report this matter.

"We continue to appeal for any information that can help us identify the individuals involved so that we can take the appropriate action to issue banning orders."

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League is appalled to hear reports of chanting related to Sir Bobby Charlton at yesterday's game at Etihad Stadium.

"We welcome Manchester City seeking information on those responsible and will support any subsequent action."

