A group of masked robbers raided a first-floor showroom three times in three hours - stealing £120,000-worth of bikes.

The offenders broke the lock to gates at the showroom on Pennyhurst Street in Wigan before reversing a white transit van up to the building.

They then climbed onto the roof of the van before smashing a first-floor window, entering and wheeling out a number of KTM off-road motorcycles.

Once on the roof of the van, t he offenders - all wearing dark clothing and face coverings - dropped them off the side, onto some drop bags below.

They repeated the thefts two more times, between 9pm and midnight on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 October 2023, eventually making off with £120,000-worth of equipment.

They were seen leaving via Wilcock Street in the direction of Miry Lane, however the direction of travel from Miry Lane is currently unknown.

Greater Manchester Police is now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist their investigation.