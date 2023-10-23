Play Brightcove video

Paddy Crerand has told ITV News that Sir Bobby Charlton was a "great player" but often struggled with the attention he got as a professional footballer.

Former Manchester United footballer Paddy Crerand says he is "heartbroken" by the death of his teammate and friend Sir Bobby Charlton.

Charlton, who was was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and enjoyed great success with United, died on Saturday at the age of 86.

Players old and new have paid tribute to the footballing great at Old Trafford, where messages, flowers and football shirts have been placed at the foot of the United Trinity statue.

Among those to pay their respects was former Scottish player and friend of Charlton, Paddy Crerand, who said: "I think we're all heartbroken. What a great player, but what a shy person he was.

"People don't realise that Bobby hated publicity, he couldn't handle it to a great degree. He was so shy, it was an incredible. But what a great person he was."

(From left) Maurice Setters, Noel Cantwell, Paddy Crerand, Bobby Charlton, Albert Quixall, David Gaskell and John Giles, May 1963 Credit: PA Images

The former Scotland player, 84, says Sir Bobby meant "everything" to Manchester United and it took "great courage" for him to come back to the club after the Munich Air Disaster.

Sir Bobby was 20-years-old when he lost eight teammates in the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 23 people on 6 February 1958.

Paddy signed for Manchester United on 6 February 1963, the fifth anniversary of the air disaster and, alongside Sir Bobby, helped won the European Cup.

"Just to see Bobby and Matt Busby that night was fantastic. Matt Busby never shut up singing 'It's a Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong all night", he said.

Play Brightcove video

Remembering his teammate, Paddy recalled his favourite memory of Sir Bobby from the 1965 season, when England played against Scotland at Wembley.

"You're teammates, you've got to say 'hello' but what he said to me wasn't very nice", Paddy laughed. "I kept out of his way. He was a bit quicker than me!".

Ex-United player Wes Brown, who joined the Red Devils at the age of 12 in 1992 and left for Sunderland in 2011, visited Old Trafford on Monday to pay his respects.

He said: "He was a man that was truly a legend, he was truly the best at what he did and at these sad times it's always good to look at what he's done and achieved in his career.

"It's very important that we respect and honour him in the best way."

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and manager Erik ten Hag observe a minutes silence for Sir Bobby Charlton. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opened a press conference on Monday by leading a minute’s silence in memory of Charlton.

Ten Hag was speaking to the media at United’s Carrington training ground to preview Tuesday’s Champions League match against FC Copenhagen.

The manager said: “Sir Bobby was a legend, a giant, not only for Manchester United but for football. The legacy that he left for standards, high standards, we have to live it every day.

“Of course first of all our thoughts are with his family, his wife, children and grandchildren.

“But it’s also what he meant for Manchester United, his importance for Manchester United.

"The standards he set, we have to live it and in the last couple of days they were emphasised.”

On Saturday, a statement on behalf of the Charlton family said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.”

The statement added: “His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

On Sunday, a book of condolence was opened at Old Trafford, and fans from all over the country have since came to pay their respects to the footballing legend.