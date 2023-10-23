CCTV has been released of a man and woman police want to speak to after an 84-year-old woman had £500 stolen from her handbag inside a church.

The elderly victim was followed "for some distance" as she made her way to the Our Lady of Grace Church on Fairfax Road in Prestwich, Manchester, on 16 October at 11:55am.

Greater Manchester Police say a man and a woman walked into the church and "confronted" the woman.

Whilst distracting her one of the offenders reached into her handbag and stole an envelope containing £500.

The elderly victim was inside Our Lady of Grace Church, in Prestwich, when she had £500 taken from her purse. Credit: Google Maps

Both offenders left together, leaving the victim alone inside the church.

Officers now want to speak to the man and woman pictured on CCTV inside the church about the incident.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police.Police also want to speak to anyone who has any information about theft. Information can be shared via 101, quoting the crime reference number CRI/06NN/0018876/23.