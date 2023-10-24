A man who sexually assaulted a bedbound woman after breaking into her home and stealing her purse has been jailed.

Anthony Shackleton broke into a property in Woodchurch, Wirral, in the early hours of Wednesday 31 May, where a woman in her 80s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was asleep at the time.The victim, who is bedbound, woke up to the 33-year-old "standing over her" with a hoodie over his head. Liverpool Crown Court heard how the woman told Shackleton to get out and asked who he was.

Robert Dudley, prosecuting, described how Shackleton shouted at the woman before sexually assaulting her. When Shackleton realised the victim wore an incontinence pad he called her "a baby".

He also placed, what was described as like a golf ball, in her mouth and a flannel over her face. Mr Dudley told the court Shackleton also slapped her in the face leaving a "red mark".

Shackleton stole the victim's purse and a sentimental bracelet, which was given to her by her son who died in tragic circumstances.

Shackleton was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The 33-year-old was linked to the incident after DNA evidence was found on a disposable vape left at the property and on the woman's purse which was stolen.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said how she "does not want to see anyone" and was "scared to sleep".

Her daughter also provided a victim impact statement and described how her mum's life has been "shattered" following the incident.

She added how her mum was hospitalised on various occasions since the incident but thanks to her "tenacity" and "mental strength" has come through.

She addressed Shackleton directly and said: "You deserve to go to prison for a long time as you are clearly a danger."The court heard how Shackleton had four previous convictions in his adult life, including burglary and conspiracy to commit blackmail. Chris Stables, defending, told the court the mitigating circumstances put forward was "in no way an attempt to justify what happened" and there was "scant mitigation to be found".

He added: "No amount of punishment will be enough but the court is here to take an objective view of the offences."

Mr Stables told the court he had troubled childhood and suffered with substance and drug abuse. He said the "need to fund the addiction lead to the crimes" and was under the influence of drink and drugs at the time of the incident.

Mr Stables said: "He feels disgusted and embarrassed and regrets it bitterly."Shackleton, of Queens Drive, Prenton, previously denied sexually assaulting his victim, but later pleaded guilty to both burglary and sexual assault on a female.

Judge Robert Trevor-Jones addressed Shackleton and said he poses as a "high risk of serious harm to the public". He sentenced Shackleton to five years and 10 months in prison with an added four years to be served on licence on his release.He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders register indefinitely.

