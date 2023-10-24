A children's soft play centre has banned the consumption of alcoholic cocktails and shots on-site due to what it describes as "recent incidents."A sign at the Wacky Warehouse venue in Wigan, Greater Manchester, which is part of the Red Robin pub, warns customers about "recent restrictions."

The notice states: "Cocktails and shots will no longer be purchased or consumed within the Wacky Warehouse (due to recent incidents)."

A sign warns customers about the recent restrictions. Credit: MEN Media

According to its own website, the Wacky Warehouse is designed for kids up to the age of 12, making the new restrictions appear somewhat surprising.

But images of 10 brightly coloured cocktails on the sign - along with a red warning symbol - will leave families in no doubt about the ban.Greene King, which runs the venue, said the ban has been put in place to 'minimise disruption'.

The brewery declined to elaborate on the nature of the 'recent incidents'.

A spokesperson for Greene King said: “We have recently decided to prohibit the consumption of certain drinks in this part of the venue in order to minimise disruption to other guests in the area.

"Cocktails and shots can be purchased and consumed as usual in our bar and restaurant area.”

