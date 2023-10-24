Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes Sir Bobby Charlton will always remain an inspiration to the club as they prepare for their first home game since the World Cup-winner died on Saturday.

Tributes to Charlton, who was 86, will take place before Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Copenhagen, in the form of a minute's silence, a wreath being placed on Charlton's seat in the directors' box and players and club staff wearing black armbands.

Charlton will also be remembered in the official programme for both the Copenhagen match and Sunday's derby against Manchester City.

There will be a minute's applause prior to the City match as well as expressions of remembrance via flags and banners in the stadium.

Tributes have been left outside the stadium. Credit: PA Images

Fans have already been flocking to Old Trafford to leave flowers, scarves and messages around the statue of Charlton, Denis Law and George Best - the 'United Trinity' - which is located outside the ground.

And when asked if Charlton would be an inspiration for his side not only on Tuesday but beyond, Ten Hag pointed to the statue.

"He is in front of Old Trafford," Ten Hag said. "With Denis Law and George Best. He is always with us. They are always a huge inspiration for us, every day, and in every game."

Ten Hag cited Charlton as an inspiration for his players in Saturday's 2-1 win away to Sheffield United, secured by Diogo Dalot's winner, but a match at Old Trafford will be an opportunity for the entire club to pay tribute on and off the pitch.

Ten Hag wants to mark the occasion with a victory, something United badly need in the Champions League after opening their Group A campaign with defeats against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, while they have stuttered in the Premier League too.

"First we want to win as a tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, but also you want always to do that in a certain way and that is what we are aiming for," Ten Hag added. "It is not always possible in football, sometimes you don't play that well but you have to find a way to win.

"I was happy on Saturday that we could show tribute with a win but also with the way we scored that second goal.

"Definitely tomorrow after the passing away of Sir Bobby Charlton, their hero, their legend, their giant, I'm sure there will be an even more emotional evening tomorrow."

An online book of condolence has received more than 30,000 messages, as Reds continue to honour Sir Bobby Charlton.

