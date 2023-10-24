A woman who died after being hit by a van "helped countless people throughout her life", her family has said.

Christine Bridson, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a white Mercedes sprinter van in Hoylake, on the Wirral, on Saturday 30 September.

Christine’s family have issued the following statement: “Christine was a mother, a sister, an auntie and a friend.“She was also a well respected trade unionist who helped countless people throughout her life. She will be very much missed.”

The driver of the van, a 51-year-old man from the Wirral was arrested and taken into police custody. He has since been interviewed and released under investigation. Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from Merseyside Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Christine’s family after this devastating incident. “Despite an arrest having been made in connection with her death, I appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch so we can continue to get answers for her family, who are being supported by specially trained officers. “If you were on Birkenhead Road near its junction with Lee Road on Saturday 30 September and saw or captured the incident on CCTV or dashcam footage, or believe you witnessed the van involved then please get in touch with us.

"I would also like to thank anyone who has assisted us so far, as their support is vital to our investigations.”Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101.