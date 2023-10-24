Manchester United paid an emotional tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford ahead of their game with FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, 24 October.

Erik ten Hag's side faced the Danish outfit in the Champions League just three days after Sir Bobby - who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game -passed away at the age of 86.

Sir Bobby made 758 appearances for United while also earning 106 caps for his beloved country and has a stand named after him at Old Trafford.

A head of kick off, there was a special pre-match tribute to the club legend, which ended in a minute's silence.

"There's only one Bobby Charlton" echoed around Old Trafford long before kick-off with the teams emerging to the traditional continental competition fanfare before the stadium announcer paid his respects.

Then, with teams lined-up around the centre circle, the crowd fell silent as a piper emerged from the tunnel playing "We'll never die".

Ahead of kick off, the club held a special pre-match tribute to Sir Bobby Credit: PA

The special tribute involved some United legends as the Old Trafford crowd joined in in paying their respects, while several supporters paid their respects outside the ground.

Erik ten Hag walked out from the tunnel and placed a wreath on the pitch.

He was joined on either side by Alex Stepney, who was a team-mate of Sir Bobby, and youth team captain Dan Gore, and the trio walked out behind a bagpipe player.

Sir Bobby made 758 appearances for Manchester United and also won 106 caps for England

A wreath was also placed on Sir Bobby's seat within the Director's Box, while he was remembered on the front cover of the matchday programme.

Players and staff of both sides similarly wore black armbands in memory of the United legend, while Copenhagen supporters could be heard singing 'One Bobby Charlton' ahead of kick-off.

Manchester United and FC Copenhagen line up prior to the UEFA Champions League clash. Credit: PA Images

It comes after Sir Bobby was also commemorated at United's UEFA Youth League fixture on Tuesday afternoon before the Under 19 side lost 1-0 against their Copenhagen counterparts.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Copenhagen, Ten Hag said United will look to seek inspiration from the club’s Holy Trinity of George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby.

‘He (Sir Bobby) is in front of Old Trafford with Denis Law and George Best,’ said Ten Hag.

‘He is always with us. They are always a huge inspiration for us every day and every game.'

Tributes left outside Old Trafford. Credit: PA Images

The Dutchman also paid a heartfelt tribute to Sir Bobby as he added: "Bobby was a legend, a giant, not only for Manchester United but for football.

" So his legacy, the high standards, we have to live every day. What he meant for Manchester United, and the standards he set, they were emphasised in the last couple of days.

"First, we want to win as a tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, but also you want always to do that in a certain way, and that is what we are aiming for."

Tributes to Sir Bobby have been pouring in ever since the announcement of his death. Credit: PA Images

At United's Premier League game against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, 29 October, United will celebrate the life of Sir Bobby with a minute’s applause and expressions of fan remembrance with flags and surfer banners in the stadium.

