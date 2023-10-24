A "dangerous" paedophile who planned to rape a three-month-old baby in a hotel has been jailed.

Mark Whalley, from Manchester, was arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers in the foyer of a hotel in Manchester city centre, where he planned to carry out the abuse.

After receiving intelligence from Norwegian law enforcement, investigators found the 71-year-old had discussed his sexual interest in young children on the online platform, Wickr.

He had shared indecent images of children with other users on the site, and described the extreme abuse he wanted to do before messaging an individual to arrange a meet-up.

But before he could carry out any abuse, NCA officers arrested Whalley on suspicion of child abuse offences as he was entering the lift at the hotel.

He originally told officers they were mistaken and said he was having an affair.

After initially pleading guilty to making and distributing indecent images of children, he later pleaded guilty to an additional count of arranging a child sex offence.

Whalley had arranged to abuse the child while subject to a separate investigation in which indecent images of children had been recovered from his devices in 2021.

He was sentenced to six and a half years in jail at Manchester Crown Court.

Daniel Waywell, NCA Operations Manager, said: “Mark Whalley is a dangerous offender who had clear intentions to rape a young child.

“As a result of close collaboration with colleagues here in the UK and overseas, we were able to intervene and arrest him, and he will now spend years behind bars for his crimes.

“The NCA works tirelessly to ensure that children are protected from sexual abuse, identifying the offenders who pose the highest risk and ensuring that they are held accountable.”

