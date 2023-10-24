A teenager should not have been discharged from hospital without a mental health assessment the night before she died, a coroners court heard.

Molly Partington died on 17 August 2022 after falling from a bridge near the M66, Rochdale Coroner's Court heard.

The 18-year-old from Bury was staying at the Stubble Bank care home and residential mental health service in Ramsbottom in Greater Manchester before she died.

Senior coroner Joanne Kearsley concluded that Miss Partington cause of death was multiple fatal injuries from an intentional fall from height with complex trauma and multiple emotional personality disorder.

Coroner Kearsley also found there to be 'missed opportunities' for the company which runs Stubble Bank, Care in Mind Ltd.

The inquest heard that on August 16, the night before her death, Miss Partington told staff at Stubble Bank that she had cut herself.

Paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) attended and she was taken by ambulance to A&E at Fairfield General Hospital in Bury to treat a wound on her leg.

The inquest also heard how staff from Stubble Bank did not accompany Miss Partington to the hospital. She was also discharged without a hospital passport.

The doctor who treated Miss Partington thought Stubble Bank was a mental health unit and that she had access to on-call psychiatrists and clinicians.

Because of this, the doctor did not refer her to the mental health liaison team.

Miss Partington's wound was treated and she was discharged without a mental health assessment.

Fairfield General Hospital. Credit: MEN Media

Coroner Kearsley said there was an ‘inappropriate discharge’ of Miss Partington from Fairfield General Hospital and that she should have been referred to the Mental Health Liaison Team.

When she returned to Stubble Bank, Miss Partington mentioned repeatedly that she wanted to die and said she wanted to go to the bridge. Her support worker filled out an incident form and her comments were noted.

However, support staff on duty the following day were not told about Miss Partington's comments and no one at Stubble Bank read or assessed the incident report, the inquest heard.The morning after Miss Partington returned from hospital, no psychiatrist or clinical specialists were at Stubble Bank and the registered manager was working from home.At around 2.30pm, Miss Partington had a review with a clinical practitioner for around 40 minutes. She appeared ‘visibly upset’ and said she still wanted to end her life. Miss Partington was told a meeting with her consultant psychiatrist would take place to plan how to keep her safe.After the review, Miss Partington went back to her room and asked for a support worker.

The support worker found Miss Partington on her bedroom floor where she had reopened the stitches of her leg wound, the inquest heard.Miss Partington agreed to go downstairs to discuss her need to return to the hospital. Once downstairs, she hugged another young person and walked towards the door.The inquest heard how the support worker tried to find out where Miss Partington was going and asked if she could go with her, but Miss Partington said no.

The worker tried to persuade Miss Partington to stay and told her to make sure she had her mobile phone and said she would phone her.

The support worker did not know about the comment Miss Partington made the night before about wanting to go to the bridge.Ms Kearsley said it was possible that had the support worker known about that comment she may have tried to stop Miss Partington by locking the door.Ten minutes later a member of staff called Miss Partington. She told them she was at the bridge. At 4:21pm a call was made to the emergency services. Miss Partington was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.Ms Kearsley said she was satisfied that by 4pm there were missed opportunities by Care In Mind, which runs Stubble Bank.She said the comments Miss Partington made on 16 August should have been "handed over unambiguously" to the support staff on duty on 17 August and said the fact the incident report was not read and assessed by staff was a "serious omission" in Miss Partington's care.Ms Kearsley said there was a missed opportunity to have in place an "adequate care plan to guide staff what to do if Miss Partington did want to leave the premises" and that no update to her care plan or her risk assessment had been finalised by the time she left.

A decision had yet to be made as to whether Miss Partington required an assessment under the Mental Health Act.After the inquest, a spokesperson for Stubble Bank said: “We extend our deepest condolences to Molly’s family and friends for their loss. Molly was well-loved and popular with everyone who knew her.

"Since Miss Partington's tragic death in 2022 all the partner agencies involved have worked together to share learning."The safety and wellbeing of young people with complex mental healthcare needs is our top priority and we continue to work proactively with our partner agencies to ensure these needs are met.”Dr Vicki Howarth, medical director at Fairfield General Hospital said: “We are so very sorry about Molly’s death.

"Since this tragically sad situation, we as part of the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust (NCA), have worked closely with Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust – who provides mental health liaison services in A&E – to help us ensure that we have steps in place to avoid similar circumstances in the future.”