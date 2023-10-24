Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports' Claire Hannah

Locals in Wirral are banding together to try and save Woodchurch Leisure Centre before its deadline for demolition by Wirral Council.

Wirral Council has agreed to handover the building to Woodchurch Wellbeing, a local community group, if they can raise £330,000 by 27 October 2023.

If the funding target is met, the leisure centre will be renamed 'Woodchurch Wellbeing and Wellness Centre'.

Lynne Howe, Director of the Woodchurch Wellbeing & Wellness board, says they are in the middle of encouraging conversations with funders, sponsorship partners and businesses about potential investment.

She said: "We are quietly optimistic that we will make it over that line. We just need people to get behind this, if we can show the overwhelming support and show that there are 10,000 people that want this. That helps us make that argument that this community facility should not be closed."

In order for Woodchurch Leisure Centre to stay open, £330,000 has to be fundraised by 27 October. Credit: ITV News

The facility has accessible swimming pools for people with impairments and was last open as a hub for vaccinations.

Louise Mears, a Woodchurch Estate resident, visited the centre as a child and believes it's important for the local youth.

She said: "If we lose the swimming baths then they've got no swimming baths. They used to have a youth club, so if it goes there's nothing at all left on the estate. All that's going to happen is they're going to be hanging around the streets because that's all there is."

The £330,000 would match the council's own contribution to the centre.

A spokesperson for Wirral Council said: "The Council’s Policy and Resources Committee met in July 2023 and agreed to support the Community Asset Transfer of Woodchurch Leisure Centre to Woodchurch Wellbeing, if the group are able to source additional funding, plus 20% revenue costs, to match a Council contribution of £330k.

“The transfer is also subject to a revised business plan being submitted to the committee for consideration. The transfer will be discussed at a Policy and Resources Committee, in November 2023.”

