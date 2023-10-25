A care home in Bury has been placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection deemed the quality of care 'concerning'.

Burrswood Care Home was visited by the watchdog in August following concerns received from relatives and local intelligence.

Concerns were also raised through the CQC’S own risk analysis regarding pressure wound care, staffing levels, management of falls and leadership.

Alison Chilton, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Burrswood Care Home, it was concerning to see such a significant deterioration in the quality of care being provided.

“Leaders need to prioritise making urgent improvements, particularly regarding how the service is run, to ensure people’s needs are properly met.

“It was very concerning that there had been a systemic failure of leadership and management across all areas. This had caused a deep sense of mistrust between staff and management and led to a closed toxic culture which led to poor quality care.

“For example, the management of incidents, including falls, wasn’t safe.

“We identified at least six examples where an incident hadn’t been referred to the local authority safeguarding team, and CQC hadn’t been notified either.

“The provision of activities and opportunities for people to follow their interests was poor. This was despite the provider charging an additional weekly fee for activities which is totally unacceptable.”

Inspectors found that while some staff were caring and well intentioned, others appeared disinterested.

The watchdog also found that induction, training and development of staff was poor and there was a lack of qualified nursing staff with the relevant professional training, skills, and experience to effectively deliver care to people living with complex advanced dementia.

There was also found to be too much of an inward focus and links with the local community were virtually non-existent.

The report said that the health of some care home residents was placed at risk of harm due to their medicines being unavailable or out of stock.

At the time of the inspection, the allocated catering budget was equal to less than £5 per person per day, which staff told inspectors made it difficult to provide people with three meals a day as well as a supper, adequate drinks and snacks throughout the day.

The care home is run by Advinia Care Homes Limited which operates 22 care homes in England and 13 in Scotland, with around 2,800 beds in total, and employs 3,000 staff, according to the firm’s company accounts.

It has a turnover of £101 million, with 80% of revenues coming from taxpayers through local authorities and local health care bodies.

Advinia currently advertises kitchen and housekeeping jobs on its website at the minimum wage rate of £10.42 per hour.

Special measures means Burrswood Care Home will be kept under close review with a re-inspection to check for significant improvements, the CQC said.