The mum of a young woman who died from brain cancer has called the late Bill Kenwright 'one of life's angels' after revealing he donated £50,000 towards her daughter's treatment in Germany.

Laura Nuttall from Barrowford, in Lancashire, died aged just 23 after years of campaigning for, and raising awareness about, her rare and aggressive brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

She was diagnosed in 2018, and underwent many different treatments with the last resort treatment in Germany, which was very expensive.

Laura (right) with her mum Nicola Nuttall in 2021. Credit: ITV News

Her mum Nicola said they carried out a number of fundraisers, including Bolton comedian Peter Kay performing two live gigs in Manchester to help.

But after falling short on the total still, she wrote to Bill Kenwright to ask if he could help.

Everton fan Nicola told ITV Granada Reports: "Probably about a week later, I was parking the car one evening, a call with an unknown number came through, and he said 'Hello, it's Bill Kenwright'.

"We had a nice chat, he asked me lots of questions about Laura, he was really interested, and he said 'How much do you need to get her to Germany?'

"The answer was £50,000, and he said 'it'll be in your account tomorrow.'

"It wasn't any kind of self promotion on his part, and I'd never shared this publicly, because it was a private matter for him and Laura, but I just felt it was important that people knew what an incredible man he really was, and how much he did for other people, quietly, and while no-one was looking."

Nicola also revealed Kenwright rang the family after Laura's death to pay his condolences.

She said: "I don't pretend to know Bill very well, we only had two conversations on the phone, and he rang us after Laura died, which was really thoughtful.

"Even just on a phone call, he was brilliant company.

"He was incredibly entertaining, bubbly, cheerful, and optimistic, all the things Laura was as well.

"We are big Everton fans anyway so we've always had a soft spot for him.

"I just think he was one of life's angels."

Nicola also said the day Bill Kenwright died was already an emotional day as it was the fifth anniversary of Laura's diagnosis.

She says she and the family will be eternally grateful to Bill as without his donation she does not think they would have had the extra four years with Laura which the treatment in Germany gave her.

