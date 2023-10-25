Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a 4x4 Jaguar crashes into a terraced house in Manchester.

CCTV has captured the moment an out-of-control car narrowly misses a mum pushing a pram and ploughs through the front of house.

Footage shows the white 4x4 Jaguar speeding across the road and smashing into the front of a home on Moston Lane in Manchester on Tuesday 24 October.

Several houses were evacuated and the road was cordoned off by police after the crash caused a suspected gas leak.

A witness described the impact of the crash as "like an earthquake". Nobody was reported to have been injured or arrested in connection with the incident.

The aftermath of the crash. Credit: MEN Media

Cameras caught the moment the car appears to pull out of a side road, narrowly missing a mother and baby, before smashing into a house.

The driver appears to get out of the vehicle unharmed, but left the property's garden wall completely destroyed and the front window shattered.

“There was a huge bang, and everything shook", one neighbour said. "It was like an earthquake. I thought it was an earthquake. Then the police came pretty quickly.”

"They were lucky nobody was walking there," another added. "The driver came out of the car, but he was alright.

"I don't get how it happened," another said. "Everyone was lucky."

The car narrowly missed a mother and baby. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 3.45pm on Tuesday 24 October, fire crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Moston Lane, Manchester.

“One fire engine from Hollins and the technical rescue unit from Leigh were quickly mobilised to the scene. The incident involved a car colliding with an end of terrace house.

“The collision has caused a suspected gas leak and adjoining properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

Fire crews remain at the scene, working with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Cadent to make the area safe.”

A spokesperson for GMP said: "We were called after a car went into a house, no serious injuries were reported. The gas leak was isolated and homes were evacuated.

"The road was closed. No arrests were made."

