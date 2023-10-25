Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox

It is another important milestone in the cancer journey for Suzy Orr from Chorley who has been sharing her story to help other women.

Suzy was diagnosed with breast cancer in June after she had a routine mammogram.

Since then she has invited ITV Granada Reports cameras to film every step of her treatment, in the hope of encouraging more women to get checked.

It is a worrying statistic that 30% of women in the North West do not attend their routine mammogram appointments.

The take up rate is particularly low in the Asian and Afro-Carribbean communities.

Suzy Orr's operation to remove cancerous tumour in her breast

Suzy did not have a lump or any symptoms, her cancer is not visible to the human eye.

She now has to undergo four months of chemotherapy and then radiotherapy. A picc line was inserted in her arm and is used for her treatment.

It is a long, hollow tube which is threaded into the large vein above her heart.

Suzy had a slow injection of hormones and an infusion to strengthen her bones to fight any cancer cells and she will have chemotherapy every three weeks until Christmas.

Suzy Orr with staff nurse Julie Darbyshire who had breast cancer in 2018 Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Julie Darbyshire, the nurse looking after Suzy knows what it's like, she had chemotherapy for breast cancer in 2018.

She said: "It's very overwhelming. You don't know what to expect , the hair loss is horrific. But it grows back again.

Suzy said: "It's the only time I've ever got emotional talking about losing my hair.It is just the thought of waking up and my hair being on my pillow.

The women's business network owner has decided to do a public 'brave the shave' to shave her hair to raise money for Boot Out Breast Cancer.

Sarah Lewis is using a 'cold cap' during her treatment for breast cancer Credit: ITV Granada

There are other options Sarah Lewis, another patient on the ward has opted to wear a cold cap during the chemotherapy.

She said: "The first 15 minutes are the toughest. It feels really cold. It can hurt a little round the front.

"I washed my hair a couple of days ago and quite a lot of it came out and it is distressing, I'm just trying my best as a different alternative. And if I can tolerate it, I'll keep going."

Sarah was diagnosed just a month after Suzy with an aggressive breast cancer and needs chemo before surgery.

"You never think it's going to happen to you," she said.

"And I think if the message is out there to all the women to go and definitely go and get a mammogram, get checked out if you spot any changes."

Suzy had surgery to remove her tumour in August.

Suzy Orr's relief to be told the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes Credit: ITV Granda

Shazia Hafiz, a Consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon at Chorley Breast Unit used a Sentimag machine, and a magnet and probe are used to pin-point the tumour with precision and ensure the cancer is removed without the need for a mastectomy.

Fundraising by Boot Out Breast Cancer has paid for another Sentimag machine for surgeons to use at Chorley Hospital.

Suzy said: "It's so sort of comforting and nice to talk to these the women, who have experienced this because a lot is still unknown for me.

"But to see these women at the other end of it is a positive.

"It just gives me that fight that I need really just to keep on with this journey and to try help other women going through this too."