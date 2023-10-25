Play Brightcove video

Video: Rory Bremner and Charley Webb talking to ITV Granada Reports

A play telling the story of one of the greatest game show scandals in history has taken to the stage in Greater Manchester.

Quiz is based on the play and TV series by James Graham telling the story of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestant Charles Ingram who unexpectedly won the £1,000,000.

However it then goes to a criminal trial, where him and his wife were convicted of cheating their way to success.

Starring Rory Bremner, a comedian who is known for his impressions of politicians and British public figures, plays the host of the programme, Chris Tarrant.

Rory Bremner plays Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host, Chris Tarrant. Credit: Quiz the Play

Mr Bremner said: "I've known Chris Tarrant for years, he is so laid back. It's a voice I've had in my head for a long time, so I'm happy going into this and feel comfortable playing Chris.

"I keep getting texts from him saying 'you're nothing like me, who are you being?'

"I think he will come towards the end of the show, hopefully night before the end of the run...I know he'll enjoy it with the verdict from the audience. He's been great."

The play also includes audience involvement and goes through the court case that followed the win. The actors ask the audience about their verdicts for the trial and allow them to give answers in the 'ask the audience' portion of the game.

Diana Ingram pictured here hugging her husband after he won the money. Credit: CELADOR/ITV

Charley Webb plays Diana Ingram, the wife of the winner.

She says: "They vote at the end of the first act and they vote at the end of the second act. It's very interesting. I think they've always found them guilty. It's absolutely a sure thing.

"By the second act? Who knows. It's different audiences, and the vote can be different, can't it."

"All they've got is the case of the prosecution in the first half, so it goes bang - 90% guilty. And you can flip them, it's really interesting," added Mr Bremner.

On playing Diana, Ms Webb says it's like nothing she has done before.

"I think it's just so interesting to watch as a show and get to learn about these people that have been through so much," she said.

"You know, she was a quiz obsessive and he's actually a member of Mensa, which I don't think a lot of people know and you know he got portrayed to be this bumbling fool I guess.

"I don't think he is necessarily. Obviously he's very intelligent.

"It's the audience's involvement. The audience are really so involved. It does make every night different and then you know the fact that they get to vote, that's why it's so different.

"I would love to go and watch this show. I want the night off so I can go and watch it. I just want to see it."

The play tells the story of Charles Ingram, a winner who then went to court for cheating in the game. Credit: Quiz The Play

Mr Brenmer added: "There's a question about Coronation Street, which of course he really had.

"He either didn't or pretended not to know about Coronation Street and said he'd never watched it so Tarrant said: 'it's been on for 40 years'.

"And then it goes to the audience in Manchester and bang, they knew Coronation Street."

The show and the play have both had critical acclaim, and Mr Bremner and Ms Webb think it's not like anything else they've worked on before.

"It does make them think, but even beyond the play it's about how you tell a story and what you believe," said Ms Webb.

"With everything that's going on in the world at the moment, that's why it's even more interesting because it really does make you think actually what you get told and what you get given isn't always necessarily the absolute truth for what we're living in at the moment, the audiences are really feeling that at the moment."

Mr Bremner added: "They do talk about it on the way home, and you know that. Husbands and wives asking eachother 'why did you change your mind?'.

"It's a really engaging night - it's great fun."