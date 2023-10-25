The world of British Theatre without Bill Kenwright "seems impossible", according to tributes to the late actor and producer.

Football fans knew him as the chairman of Everton FC, theatre lovers knew him as the man behind many of the most successful stage shows in the country, but for Bill Kenwright his passion for Everton FC and the theatre was equal.

His love for drama and theatre came from his childhood.

Bill Kenwright, pictured here in 2021, has died at the age of 78 Credit: PA

Bill was born in 1945 in Liverpool and won a place to read drama at Manchester University, but preferred to work at the Liverpool Playhouse and pursue acting as a career.

One of his first roles was in one episode of The Liver Birds, where he played a Liverpool fan, which he could never live down.

In 1968 he landed the role of Gordon Clegg in Coronation Street but when his 12-month contract ended, he decided to pursue a career in producing.

Although he did come back to the cobbles for a few brief reappearances over the years, the most recent in 2012.

His work led to his company Bill Kenwright Ltd becoming one of the most prolific theatre production companies in the world.

Bill Kenwright's production of Blood Brothers is one of the longest running of all time Credit: Bill Kenwright Ltd

He transformed Willy Russell's musical Blood Brothers, a modest success in the West End in 1983, into one to one of the longest-running shows of all time.

It ran in the West End for 24 years, has been on tour many times, and is now rumoured to be on its way back to the West End.

Paying tribute, Willy Russell said: "Bill’s commitment to his twin passions of theatre and Everton FC was total and unstinting and his loyalty and devotion to Blood Brothers was unwavering from the the first time he came to see it. RIP Bill."

Willy Russell paid tribute on social media Credit: X: WillyRussellUK

Over the course of his six decade-long career, Kenwright produced over 500 projects including West End and Broadway productions, U.K. tours, films and music albums.

They include Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Heathers the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, and Evita.

In 1972, he produced the first major touring revival of West Side Story, starring James Smillie, the Australian headliner, and had his first West End flop with Elleston Trevor’s A Touch of Purple.

Kenwright produced a new version of the Broadway comedy 'Over the Moon' at the Old Vic Theatre in London in 2001, which famously starred Joan Collins.

Ms Collins claimed that she at first resisted his requests from Bill to wear a basque and stockings to publicise the play, telling him: "I only wear the bloody thing for less than two minutes.", but then agreed to do it.

Joan Collins at the Old Vic Credit: PA

Sir Ian McKellen starred in the 2023 film The Critic, which was co-produced by Kenwright said showbusiness "will be dimmer now he has gone."

Sir Ian, 84, who is also currently appearing in Kenwright's production of Frank and Percy in London, wrote a tribute on X, formerly Twitter.

He said: "Bill Kenwright (1945-2023) Like many grateful actors I am in debt to Bill Kenwright for employment.

"We were young together, when he was in Coronation Street (as Gordon Clegg) and I was dipping a toe into Shaftesbury Avenue.

"Since then, I have admired the resilient way in which he encouraged theatre to thrive in London and in the regions.

"Whether it was yet another tour of that wonderful musical 'Blood Brothers' or sponsoring the Peter Hall Company in the classics".

Sir Ian is on stage in a Kenwright production in London Credit: X: Sir Ian McKellen

He continued: "In private, Bill relished gossip and loved to reminisce. He seemed to have known everyone in the business and to care about them.

"Yet every chat would veer round to his equal passion - Everton football club.

"The city that gave us The Beatles and two major football teams, also bred a unique impresario.

"Whether the West End lights will be turned off in his memory, certainly our business will be dimmer now he has gone."

Andrew Lloyd Webber has paid tribute Credit: X

There have been many other tributes too.

Composer and producer Andrew Lloyd Webber said: "Dearest Bill, Somewhere you’ll be singing Let It Be Me and challenging heavenly choirs to look into your Ebony Eyes.

"The theatre will miss you and never forget you."

Lyricist Tim Rice said: "So sad to hear that Bill Kenwright has died. A superb supporter of theatre not just in West End & Broadway but all over the UK.

"Andrew & I owe him so much as do so many other theatre writers, performers, musicians, theatre owners & producers. And a good guy. Make that great guy."

Producer Cameron Mackintosh said: "The world of British Theatre without Bill Kenwright seems impossible.

"Bill was fearless, prolific and irresistible – he couldn’t bear to see any theatre empty, so he’d conjure up a production almost overnight to fill it!

"And the theatre wasn’t even his day job – his real profession was running Everton! In my lifetime, there has never been anyone like Bill.”

Kenwright was awarded the CBE for his services to film and theatre in the 2001 New Year Honours. Credit: PA

Right up until his death, Kenwright remained an active theatre producer through his Bill Kenwright Ltd production company.

On the day his death was confirmed it was announced his latest production, Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical, is coming to The Other Palace Theatre in London, which Kenwright owned, in January.

A statement from his production company, Bill Kenwright Ltd, also said that "a celebration of Bill’s life and career will be announced in due course."

Bill Kenwright with his partner Jenny Seagrove in the stands at an Everton game in 2012 Credit: PA

Kenwright, who was appointed CBE in 2001, was married from 1978 to 1980 to the actor and designer Anouska Hempel, and had a daughter, Lucy, from his relationship with the actor Virginia Stride.

In 1994 Jenny Seagrove became his life partner in the theatre and in the football stands. She posted on social media simply, "I lost my darling Bill last night".

Kenwright is survived by Jenny, Lucy, two grandchildren, and his nephew, Adam, who is now a leading producer himself.