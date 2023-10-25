Three men are in court after the biggest drugs seizure the Isle of Man has ever had.

Police seized 2kg of Heroin and 1.25kg of Cocaine, and the Isle of Man Constabulary say it was the single largest seizure of Class A controlled drugs.

Once broken down into individual street deals, the drugs could have achieved an estimated value on the island of up to £750,000.

Four arrests were made on Sunday 22 October 2023, in the Douglas area.

Three males have been interviewed and charged with serious drug related offences and will appear in Court on Wednesday 25 October 2023.

Two of those charged are local men and the other is a man from the Merseyside area.

A further male has been released on Police bail pending ongoing investigations.

Three men are in Douglas Courthouse following the arrest. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Isle of Man Constabulary say it is "working hard to ensure the Isle of Man remains a safe place to live and work".

They said: "We will be relentless in our pursuit of Organised Crime Groups in the UK, particularly in Merseyside, who seek to import drugs to our Island.

"We will disrupt criminality on The Isle of Man to dismantle any networks at the earliest opportunity.

"This is not a victimless crime, as these criminals will target vulnerable people and exploit them.

"We know that organised crime such as this is intrinsically linked to the violence, exploitation and anti-social behaviour which blights our communities.

"It is therefore right that we target those individuals and bring them to justice.

"We would encourage anyone with any information about drug and organised crime, as well as another other criminality to come and speak to us.

"Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can also contact Isle of Man Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

