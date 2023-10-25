A woman has been found dead in a car in a supermarket car park in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to Asda in Walton at around 8pm on Tuesday, 24 October following a concern for welfare.

Once emergency services arrived at the scene they found a woman inside a parked car. She died at the scene.

A white tent was placed around the vehicle and a cordon put in place.

Forensics at the scene in Walton. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police confirmed they are not treating the woman’s death as suspicious at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing to find the woman’s next of kin.A spokesperson from Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm emergency services are this evening, Tuesday 24 October, at Asda car park in Utting Avenue in Walton.

"We were contacted at 8pm following reports a woman had been found in a parked car."The North West Ambulance Service were called but the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious."Enquiries are ongoing to formally identify the woman and inform her next of kin."