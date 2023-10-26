Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Lauren Ostridge

A veteran who was medically discharged from the army after suffering life-changing injuries in an IED blast says he owes his life to the British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Chris Anslow, 51, from Cheadle, is a former Royal engineer who spent two decades in the British Army.

But in 2010, an explosion during a tour in Afghanistan left him with spinal injuries, nerve damage to his leg, arm and neck and persistent chronic pain.

The father-of-two, who also suffers from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), lost three friends in the incident and still finds it hard to talk about that devastating day.

"I ended up going down a bad path, using alcohol because I was undiagnosed with PTSD at the time", Chris said.

Chris has taken part in two Invictus Games. Credit: Chris Anslow

That was until the British Legion stepped in, giving Chris mental health support and the opportunity to represent his country twice in the Invictus Games.

He recently returned from Düsseldorf, where he collected four medals - which he says is a remarkable comeback for someone who used to be a virtual recluse.

Chris said: "My mental health deteriorated quite badly and after that I had to do a lot of reflection. I got help from Hidden Wounds and the British Legion.

"They've helped me come to terms with who I am now. It's not really about what I've lost, but it's what I can go on and achieve now.

"Taking part in the Invictus Games made me realise I've got a lot to offer. You're back part of that close unit, people around you that know what you're going through.

"They understand you and it's one of those places you can utterly be yourself without being judged."

Chris is among countless veterans who have received help from the British Legion, an armed forces charity which has an annual Poppy Appeal.

The first plastic-free poppy in almost three decades. Credit: PA Images/ British Legion

Since 1921, the recognisable poppy has been adopted as a symbol of remembrance for those killed in all conflicts and a symbol of peace and hope.

Over the last century, more than 10 different versions have been made and sold by the British Legion, but this year's redesign is a little different as it is made plastic-free.

It is the first redesign of the poppies since the mid-1990s and the latest in a series of designs since it was first used to raise funds in 1921 following the First World War.

The Poppy Appeal will run until Remembrance Sunday, and once you're finished with yours, just pop it into your recycling bin at home.

"The money you're giving for your poppy, it's not just going into some account somewhere, it's going to help people have life-changing experiences", said Chris.

All funds raised will support serving personnel, veterans and their families in a range of ways, from help with the cost of living, mental wellbeing and housing, to support with recovery after trauma or illness.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...