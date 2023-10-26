An application to hold child killer Jon Venables' Parole Board meeting publicly has been rejected due to the potential "grave and possibly fatal consequences".

The Parole Board received four applications for Venables' hearing to be held in public.

But Caroline Corby, The Chair of the Parole Board for England and Wales, says she believes a public hearing could put Venables at risk - citing the long standing legal order which bans his identification.

She said: "If even parts of the hearing were in public, there is a risk that some information could inadvertently be revealed, putting Jon Venables at risk and breaching the injunction.

"If the hearing were in public, the Panel may not be able to take the best evidence which could impact on the fairness of the hearing."

Two-year-old James’ brutal death at the hands of two 10-year-old boys shocked the nation Credit: PA

Giving her ruling, Ms Corby referenced a previous decision by Dame Elizabeth Butler-Sloss, former President of the Family Division.

In 2001, Dame Butler-Sloss said: "Jon Venable is 'uniquely notorious' and there is a strong possibility, if not probability, that if his identity were known he would be pursued resulting in grave and possibly fatal consequences."

On 24 November 1993, Venables aged 10, was convicted for the murder of James Bulger.

Venables, who is now 40-years-old, will undergo his third Parole Board review since his recall back to custody on 17 November 2017 after the discovery of indecent images of children on his computer.