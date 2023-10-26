Play Brightcove video

Footage from Universal Music

A mysterious film has been released showing projections onto famous Beatles landmarks in Liverpool.

Exclusive footage given to ITV News Granada Reports by Universal Music, shows images of a cassette tape projected onto iconic Beatles sites like Strawberry Field, Penny Lane and even John Lennon's childhood home in Woolton.

A clip of a cassette tape was also posted on the band's social page X, formerly known as Twitter.

It led to fans speculating whether the band were potentially teasing the long-awaited release of their 'final' song.

The bottom left of the cassette tape reads 'Type I Normal Position' and words that appear to be intentionally blurred out on the right of the tape.

The rumours were revealed to be true when the band confirmed they are releasing their last ever song sourced from a demo 50 years after it was originally recorded.

Now And Then, written and sung by John Lennon and later developed alongside the other band members including George Harrison, has been finished by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr decades after the original recording.

In June, Sir Paul McCartney said artificial intelligence had been used to create "the last Beatles record", which, at the time, was "set to be released later this year".

The 80-year-old said technology was used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo and "get it pure" for what he said will be the final song from the band.

The mysterious cassette tape projected onto the wall of the Cavern Club next to John Lennon's statue. Credit: Universal Music

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 in June, McCartney said AI is an "interesting thing" and "something that we’re all sort of tackling at the moment" and trying to deal with.

He said: "When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had that we worked on and we just finished it up. It will be released this year.

“We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so then we could mix the record as you would do. It gives you some sort of leeway.”

The cassette tape projected onto John Lennon's childhood home. Credit: Universal Music

Sir Paul said there is a “good side” to AI but also a “scary side”.

“We will just have to see where that leads."