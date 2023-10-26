Police in Manchester are searching for two men after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Moss Side.

Officers believe there was a disturbance between the victim and his friend with two other men on Moss Lane East on Wednesday night, 25 October.

The victim was found with a serious stab wound. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

It is thought the two men fled the scene in a car, while the victim’s friend stayed at the scene and called emergency services.

Blue forensic tents on Moss Lane east. Credit: MEN Media

No arrests have been made. Greater Manchester Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Moss Lane East has been taped off, close to the junction with Princess Road on the border of Moss Side and Hulme, since Wednesday evening.

The scene has been cordoned off while officers investigate. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Naismith of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "We are in the early stages of our enquiries and are working to build up a full and comprehensive picture of the events leading up to this young man’s death, whilst our thoughts remain with his family who officers are supporting."I understand people will be concerned when they hear the news of what has happened, but I would like to reassure them that we do not believe this was a random attack and we have a number of additional resources deployed to identify those responsible.

"We are appealing for the public’s help and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

"You may think that what you saw is only minor, but it could be vital to the progression of our investigation, so please get in touch."

