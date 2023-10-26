A man is in hospital after being shot in the back in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police say the man, who is in his 20s, self-presented at hospital at around 10pm on Wednesday 25 October with a gunshot wound to his back.

It is believed he was in the Stanley Road area of Kirkdale earlier that evening when the incident happened.

Police are currently carrying out CCTV and witness enquiries in the area and there are road closures in place while the investigation is ongoing.

Chief Inspector Chris Bland said: "The investigation is in the very early stages.

"What we do know is that a man in his 20s presented at hospital with an injury to his back and it was reported that he had been shot by an unknown offender.

"We are currently studying CCTV and dashcam footage in the Stanley Road to establish what has taken place and are encouraging anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information to either speak to the officers at the scene, contact us directly or call Criimestoppers anonymously.

"We are committed to finding the person or people for committing such reckless acts and would ask our communities to support us in our investigation by telling us what they know so we can take positive action."

Can you help?

Any information can be passed via DM @MerPolCC or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1085 of 25th October.