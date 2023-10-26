Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports Sport Correspondent Chris Hall met Frank Rothwell to discuss his latest challenge.

The Chairman of Oldham Athletic will row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean again at the age of 73.

Frank Rothwell, whose family rescued the football club from going out of business, is hoping to raise £1 million for Alzheimers Research UK.

He is undertaking the huge challenge once more in honour of his brother-in-law Roger, who passed away during his first row, and close friend Phill, both of whom died from the disease.

Frank will row from the Canary Islands to Antigua with a goal of raising £1,000,000 for the charity.

When he completed the row in 2021 aged 70, he became the oldest person to complete the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, known as "the world's toughest row".

Frank Rothwell took over Oldham FC in July 2022.

He said: "My mate Phill Wiggett passed away this year with Alzheimers and we were best mates, to see him deteriorate was difficult.

"When times get hard and I'm sick of it and had enough of it, particularly with the training, I just think of Phil and that's what motivates me on then."

Frank completed the previous Atlantic Ocean rowing challenge in 56 days, this time he's aiming to complete the 3,000 mile voyage in 49 days.

In 2021, his first rowing challenge was nominated for Granada Reports Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year.