Merseyside Police has released an image of two men who attempted to steal a cash box from a Barclays Bank.

The two men covered their faces as they approached the bank in Mossley Hill on 14 September.

One of the men was holding an axe before beginning to 'threaten' the bank's security guard, the force said.

They attempted to take a cash box but were unsuccessful, leaving the scene and joining another man in a black Audi car, which had been parked on Garthdale Road, before driving off along Allerton Road.

The security guard was left unharmed.

Detective Inspector Chris Carlin: “To target and threaten someone with a weapon who was just doing their job in our community is dangerous and unacceptable behaviour and we are determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice."

Merseyside Police has released an image of the two men taken from CCTV, which shows one of them holding the axe.

It is appealing for anyone who recognises the men to come forward.

Det Insp Chris Carlin added: "Similarly, If you live or work in the area where this happened and have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the afternoon of Thursday 14 September that captured this incident please contact us so we can continue to investigate."

If you have any information, contact police directly on Twitter, or 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook with reference 23000879620.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online.