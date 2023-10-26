Two young fans have been banned from attending Manchester City matches after they took part in a 'vile chant' against Sir Bobby Charlton.

The minors were seen chanting during Manchester City's premier league match against Brighton on Saturday 21 October.

The Manchester United legend's death was only announced moments before, during half time.

In a statement, City said: “Manchester City can confirm that two minors have been identified in connection with the vile chanting heard at the Etihad Stadium

"The individuals in question have subsequently been suspended from attending all home or away fixtures."

Greater Manchester Police also investigated the incident.

Tributes have been left outside Old Trafford for United legend Sir Bobby Charlton. Credit: PA Images

Despite the incident, tributes have been paid to Sir Bobby Charlton from across the sport, including Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola.

He said: "I am sorry to the Manchester United family, to his family and England,”

“These types of players and personalities represent English football like no-one else can do it. Condolences from us for his family especially."

During his 17 years playing for Manchester United, he played 758 games and scored 249 goals, making him still the third highest goal scorer in England.

He was also the last living survivor of the 1958 Munich air disaster which killed eight of his United team-mates.

Manchester City plans to pay a tribute to the World Cup winner before their upcoming match against his former team Manchester United on Saturday.