A hunt has been launched to find the families of six servicemen after their names were added to a Hall of Remembrance honouring fallen soldiers from the First World War.

Liverpool Town Hall, which lists more than 13,000 soldiers from the city who lost their lives, has been updated after 13 more men were identified.

The families of five of those joined Lord Mayor Cllr Mary Rasmussen, who led the ceremony, while a further two could not make it.

But Town Hall officials are still searching for the family members of the other six soldiers.

Cllr Rasmussen said: “It is really important that we continue to reflect the sacrifices of these men, and add new names when we receive them.

"It is a real honour to speak to the families of those who lost their lives and reflect on how they made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

In appeal to those unknown families, she added it was important, "for your own family to be able to recognise what you did, that you paid the ultimate price, you sacrificed your life for the people of this country".

The servicemen were honoured in military fashion with a rendition of The Last Post

Those soldiers whose family are being sought are:

Sergeant E Strettle - The King’s Liverpool Regiment (12th Battalion)

Private H Dempsey - The King’s Liverpool Regiment (12th Battalion)

Private P Wright - The King’s Liverpool Regiment (13th Battalion)

Corporal Longcake - Royal Engineers (45th Operating Company)

Private A.T Lowe - The King’s Liverpool Regiment (19th Battalion)

Private W Minards - The King’s Liverpool Regiment (4th Battallion)

Families who recognised the six names are being urged to get in touch with the town hall to help update the records.

The Roll of Honour, which lists all 13,500 servicemen, was first unveiled in 1921 by The Prince of Wales.

The roll of war dead began to be compiled during the war, when families would queue to add the names of their relatives to a list which was posted in a window overlooking Exchange Flags Square.

The Lord Mayor said: "It's not a stone monument that you might pass by.

"So many people walk through this room, take notes, read the names, and remember that person. The youngest person on the role of honour was 14-years-old."

The Roll of Honour already has more than 13,500 names

The town hall has tracked down the family members of the following seven servicemen: