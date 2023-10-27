A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a public order offence after chants about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at Manchester City’s home game against Brighton on Saturday, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said it had investigated footage taken at the match on the day of Sir Bobby's death.

The force added the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed with conditions to not appear at any regulated football matches.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Youth Court on 13 November.

GMP said a 14-year-old boy who was voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident will be dealt with out of court.

