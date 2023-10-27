Double murderer Peter Newbery denied parole in Isle of Man

Play Brightcove video

The family of George Green say they're 'relieved' with the decision

A double murderer has been told he will remain in prison after a parole hearing unanimously turned down his appeal.

Peter Newbery was jailed for a minimum of 20 years after murdering 16-year-olds George Green and Samantha Barton in 2002 on the Isle of Man.

He has never admitted to killing the teenagers.

The body of George Green was discovered in a field near to the care home. Credit: ITV Border

George and Samantha were sexually assaulted, strangled and stabbed by Newbery at the Leece Lodge halfway care house, near Douglas in the Isle of Man, in February 2002.

Newbery was convicted of their murders the following year.

He was originally moved to a prison in the UK to serve the majority of his sentence, but was later transferred back to the island.

After being told he was applying for parole, George's family urged authorities not to release him on the Isle of Man, as they feared bumping into him at any point on such a small island.

George's sisters said they would have lived in fear of coming face-to-face with his killer after being told he is applying for parole. Credit: ITV News

George's sister Jackie had also expressed concerns around the conditions placed on the family if he is to be released.

In May she told ITV Granada Reports: "We've been told we can only go shopping at a certain time at our local supermarkets to give him his free time to go shopping.

"We've been told we will have to have alarms in our houses and a necklace around our neck which will vibrate if he's near us.

"We feel like we're the ones that have done a crime."